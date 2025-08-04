Explore this new vegetarian paradise in Chennai, that offers global flavours

If you’re a vegetarian, this restaurant promises a delightful culinary experience. As we walked in, we were pleasantly surprised by the sheer variety on offer at this newly opened outlet of VB world in Velachery, Chennai. The menu spans a wide spectrum— from traditional Indian fare to pan-Asian favourites—ensuring there’s something for every palate.

Explore the varied vegetarian delights at this newly-opened restaurant

We started slow and warm with the Coconut & yellow pumpkin soup, which felt like a gentle hug. The creaminess of the pumpkin was balanced beautifully by the tropical notes of coconut, with a whisper of spice. We finished it in no time.

Then came the Smoked aloo tikki. It was ghee-roasted and topped with cool dahi and a tangy injipuli chutney.