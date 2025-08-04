Explore this new vegetarian paradise in Chennai, that offers global flavours

If you’re a vegetarian, this restaurant promises a delightful culinary experience. As we walked in, we were pleasantly surprised by the sheer variety on offer at this newly opened outlet of VB world in Velachery, Chennai. The menu spans a wide spectrum— from traditional Indian fare to pan-Asian favourites—ensuring there’s something for every palate.
We started slow and warm with the Coconut & yellow pumpkin soup, which felt like a gentle hug. The creaminess of the pumpkin was balanced beautifully by the tropical notes of coconut, with a whisper of spice. We finished it in no time.
Then came the Smoked aloo tikki. It was ghee-roasted and topped with cool dahi and a tangy injipuli chutney.
VB’s playful take on mock meat surprised us. The Veg chukkha was spicy and soulful, with the soya chunks soaking up every bit of the South Indian masala. But it was the Veg era “prawns” thokku—made of plant protein—that had us raising our brows in disbelief. It had the chew, the spice, and a brilliant tomato-onion masala that made us forget what it wasn’t.
Next stop: pan-Asian. The Cream cheese & avocado sushi was creamy and cheesy to put it short.
Coming to dim sums, we loved the Chilli oil charred corn & water chestnut ones for their smoky sweetness and crunch. The Truffle mushroom & podi cream cheese was earthy, creamy, and with a South Indian kick. Who knew podi and truffle would make such good friends?
Moving on to small plates, the Honey chilli lotus stem offered the perfect crackle-to-glaze ratio, a crunchy, sticky snack that disappeared way too quickly from the plate. The Dynamite veg prawns made us do a double take. It looked just like the real deal, coated in creamy-spicy mayo dressing.
The dessert arrived to ruin our self-control—in the best way. The Pistachio kunafa basque was a textural dream, the soft, caramelised cheesecake laced with pistachio praline and wrapped in crunchy kataifi pastry.
Meal for two: INR 1,500++. 7 am to 12 am. At VB World By Namma Veedu Vasanta Bhavan, Velachery.