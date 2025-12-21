Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin YouTube CEO has been crowned CEO of the Year 2025

Neal Mohan, an Indian-origin man and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube has been named the 2025 CEO of the Year by a popular magazine.
Born in Lafayette, Indiana to parents Aditya Mohan and Deepa Mohan, Neal succeeded Susan Wojcicki to become the CEO of the video sharing platform in 2023.
The 2025 CEO of the Year according to a popular magazine, Neal Mohan, is a down-to-earth, unusually "mellow" person despite spearheading such a corporate giant.
The magazine said about Neal, "In many ways YouTube is creating the cultural diet that the globe is beginning to subsist on. Mohan is the farmer; what he cultivates will be what we eat".
The publication further added, "YouTube provides the soil, and everyone comes and plants whatever nourishing or noxious plants they care to. As the garden takes over more of the planet, even threatening some old-growth forests, whatever grows there becomes what everyone consumes, because it’s what’s available, and often what’s free".
Neal Mohan is a man of little words, according to the magazine and is "hard to ruffle". When not running YouTube, he is a huge sports fans and a doting father who makes sure he does not miss his daughters' dance recitals. "If you ask him to be in your YouTube video, he'll probably do it. He won't be great in it, but neither will he be horrible", it added.
Despite his calm demeanour, the CEO is focussed and is aware of the changing landscape of technology and media. Talking about the importance of adapting to changing circumstances, Neal Mohan had said, "The entire dynamics of the entire media industry are changing before our eyes... It's incredibly disruptive, and if you don't adapt, you can be left by the wayside. The fundamental North Star of how I think about content policies and moderation in general on YouTube is to give everyone a voice".
At age 12, Neal left the US to move to Lucknow, India with his parents in 1985 where he also learnt Sanskrit.
