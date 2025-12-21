Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin YouTube CEO has been crowned CEO of the Year 2025

The publication further added, "YouTube provides the soil, and everyone comes and plants whatever nourishing or noxious plants they care to. As the garden takes over more of the planet, even threatening some old-growth forests, whatever grows there becomes what everyone consumes, because it’s what’s available, and often what’s free".

Neal Mohan is a man of little words, according to the magazine and is "hard to ruffle". When not running YouTube, he is a huge sports fans and a doting father who makes sure he does not miss his daughters' dance recitals. "If you ask him to be in your YouTube video, he'll probably do it. He won't be great in it, but neither will he be horrible", it added.

Despite his calm demeanour, the CEO is focussed and is aware of the changing landscape of technology and media. Talking about the importance of adapting to changing circumstances, Neal Mohan had said, "The entire dynamics of the entire media industry are changing before our eyes... It's incredibly disruptive, and if you don't adapt, you can be left by the wayside. The fundamental North Star of how I think about content policies and moderation in general on YouTube is to give everyone a voice".

At age 12, Neal left the US to move to Lucknow, India with his parents in 1985 where he also learnt Sanskrit.