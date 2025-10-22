Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals an effective method to limit screen time for his children

He is the Chief Executive Officer of Google, the most commonly used search engine in the world. But even Sundar Pichai can spot the difference between growing up in a digital-free childhood and the inevitable growing up of a digital overload environment today. One of the global digital leaders has revealed the secrets of how he manages the disadvantages of the digital – that is unlimited access to the screen- for his children.
Apart from being the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai is also a very aware and concerned father. He knows very well that the digital is the primary source of content consumption and is an option that cannot be blocked or banned for the future generations. Instead, he has set some effective management rules for the children through which they would be able to both limit screen time as well as be able to imbibe knowledge through the digital.
Unlike many of Sundar Pichai’s industry colleagues who have strict rules, his regulations are comparatively simpler. The late CEO of Apple, Steve Jobs had harped for technology –free dinners. Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft did not allow mobile phone access for his children before the age of 14 years. Mark Cuban, a popular face on the Shark Tank series uses blockers and re-routers to limit internet usage at home. While interestingly, all these methods focus on the point that technology and access to it is definitely inevitable, especially for the future generations, but what is important, is the realisation that technology is a complementary tool and should never be given the power to make you its puppet.
So, what regulations have Sundar Pichai brought in for his children? Through his understanding and knowledge he promotes digital literacy but within boundaries. There is a benchmark limit time on the access to television screens. And he also encourages his children to develop self boundaries, take ownership of these boundaries and leaves it upon them – albeit on close monitoring- how they responsibly manage the screen time. But he himself practices what he preaches. He also limits his own tech-use so that he leads by setting an example.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.