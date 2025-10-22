Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals an effective method to limit screen time for his children

Apart from being the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai is also a very aware and concerned father. He knows very well that the digital is the primary source of content consumption and is an option that cannot be blocked or banned for the future generations. Instead, he has set some effective management rules for the children through which they would be able to both limit screen time as well as be able to imbibe knowledge through the digital.

Unlike many of Sundar Pichai’s industry colleagues who have strict rules, his regulations are comparatively simpler. The late CEO of Apple, Steve Jobs had harped for technology –free dinners. Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft did not allow mobile phone access for his children before the age of 14 years. Mark Cuban, a popular face on the Shark Tank series uses blockers and re-routers to limit internet usage at home. While interestingly, all these methods focus on the point that technology and access to it is definitely inevitable, especially for the future generations, but what is important, is the realisation that technology is a complementary tool and should never be given the power to make you its puppet.