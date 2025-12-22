PV Sindhu shares beautiful wedding pictures as she celebrates her first marriage anniversary

Badminton star and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is celebrating her anniversary today with husband Venkata Datta Sai. The loving pair who won the hearts of the entire nation with their love has been married on the December 22, 2024 in a spectacular ceremony at Raffles Udaipur in Rajasthan.
Although her sporting feats are stuff of legend, on this special occasion, we flashback to the beautiful wedding outfits that made her a legend in fashion too, while taking a walk down memory lane.
The iconic varmala look
In her varmala ceremony, Sindhu showed the nation that besides being a champion on the field, Sindhu is also a champion of traditions. She opted for this beautiful handcrafted Mysore silk lehenga that came from the Sabyasachi Heritage Bridal collection. The outfit included a dark red palette with intricate geometric patterns woven with thread and zari work.
She chose to wear a full-sleeved kanthi blouse with her lehenga. Her dupatta was translucent with golden polka dots. The dupatta had a scallop finishing on all edges. This gave a divine finishing touch to her royal look.
Grandeur in the details
The badminton star’s attire was enhanced by a thoughtful combination of Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery designs. Choosing to go with gold and diamonds, she wore a heavily designed choker necklace, earrings and a very dramatic maang tikka. The presence of classical ring and bangle designs completed this luxurious effect. When it came to her beauty routine, Sindhu kept her style statement in line with a more traditional theme, including a very elegantly designed low bun with a simple gajra, thus allowing her chic demeanor to incorporate a touch of classics.
A modern fairytale
The functions in the private island resort brought out an excellent combination of Sindhu’s Telugu heritage and modern luxury. Although she later wowed in an ivory Manish Malhotra saree for the wedding ceremonies, it is her Sabyasachi look in red that has been retained in our memory as the personification of bridal elegance. While the couple is celebrating one year of being together, one thing that’s crystal clear is that Sindhu’s wedding style remains the biggest inspiration for all the brides-to-be in search of the perfect look that's timeless yet majestic.