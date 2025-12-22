PV Sindhu shares beautiful wedding pictures as she celebrates her first marriage anniversary

She chose to wear a full-sleeved kanthi blouse with her lehenga. Her dupatta was translucent with golden polka dots. The dupatta had a scallop finishing on all edges. This gave a divine finishing touch to her royal look.

Grandeur in the details

The badminton star’s attire was enhanced by a thoughtful combination of Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery designs. Choosing to go with gold and diamonds, she wore a heavily designed choker necklace, earrings and a very dramatic maang tikka. The presence of classical ring and bangle designs completed this luxurious effect. When it came to her beauty routine, Sindhu kept her style statement in line with a more traditional theme, including a very elegantly designed low bun with a simple gajra, thus allowing her chic demeanor to incorporate a touch of classics.

A modern fairytale

The functions in the private island resort brought out an excellent combination of Sindhu’s Telugu heritage and modern luxury. Although she later wowed in an ivory Manish Malhotra saree for the wedding ceremonies, it is her Sabyasachi look in red that has been retained in our memory as the personification of bridal elegance. While the couple is celebrating one year of being together, one thing that’s crystal clear is that Sindhu’s wedding style remains the biggest inspiration for all the brides-to-be in search of the perfect look that's timeless yet majestic.