Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also mobbed in Hyderabad: A viral video raises safety concerns

Celebrities are often used to the massive crowds of fans waiting for them just to get a glance or a picture. But lately, fan frenzy seems to be crossing the line. After a recent mishap involving actress Niddhi Agerwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now faced a similar situation, as she was reportedly mobbed by crowds in Hyderabad, raising fresh concerns about safety and crowd control.
A recent video of Samantha has surfaced online, showing the actress struggling to make her way out of an overwhelming crowd that appeared to be closing in on her. The incident reportedly took place during a public appearance in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. Samantha was at the venue for the inauguration of Sirimalle Sarees, and as word of her presence spread, fans rushed to catch a glimpse of her.
Within moments, a massive crowd gathered outside the venue, making it difficult for the actress to even move. Even with security personnel on duty, managing the situation proved challenging. The team had to physically shield Samantha from the crowd as she made her way to her car, ensuring her safe exit amid the chaos.
This incident has once again sparked concerns about the safety and security of celebrities in public spaces. Just a few days ago, actress Niddhi Agerwal faced a similar situation outside Lulu Mall. Attending the song launch of the movie The Raja Saab, Niddhi was surrounded by a massive crowd, creating a situation that nearly escalated into a stampede, though, fortunately, it didn’t spiral out of control.
Following the incident, the Hyderabad police registered a suo motu case against the mall management and event organizers for failing to secure proper permissions and providing inadequate security, underscoring the urgent need for stricter crowd control measures at public events.
Social media has been abuzz with concerns over the safety of the actresses, sparking wider debates about personal boundaries and crowd behavior.
In Samantha’s case, no formal complaint has been filed against the security team of the venue. Still, the incident is a stark reminder of how quickly a seemingly fun public appearance can turn into an unfortunate event.