How to dry blankets without shrinking them?

Every time you wash your blankets, no matter what fabric they are made of, you worry about them shrinking, don’t you? Well, it is s common fact that most fabrics shrink upon washing and in this way, there is significant loss in the structure and functionality of the blanket. But did you know that there are ways of saving your blankets from withering away? Here’s what you can do to keep them safe.
The basic reason why blankets end of shrinking is because they were not made to dry off in the right manner. So, here’s what you can do to ensure that the whole process ends up smoothly and you avoid facing any blanket shrinking accidents.
If you are opting for a blanket wash at home, always stand by three golden rules. First, set your washing cycle to being as gentle as possible. If the blanket is handled roughly, then the fibres tend to tangle and that causes shrinkage. Moreover, even after it has been washed, it needs to be handled gently manually. Second, never expose blankets to very high temperatures as heat is the primary reason of shrinkage. Third, allow the blankets to dry on their own. Don’t try to over dry it.
How to dry blankets correctly?
Remember, blankets are made of different fabrics and material and there is no standard procedure that works on all kinds of fabrics. Thus depending on fabrics, you may have to change their treatments to avoid shrinking.
For cotton ones, use a hair dryer on low heat or air dry it. Remove it from the dry stand while it is still slightly damp. Lay it flat on clean ground or hang it to finish off the rest of the drying. For woollens, on the other hand, gently press so that the excess water is drained out. Lay it flat so that it can dry on its own. Try not to use a hair dryer on woollens, unless the care instructions specifically mention it is safe to do so.
For fleece and polyester blankets, avoid using fabric softener. It will damage the fabric rather than helping it. If you want to use a hair dryer then use it on low heat. The same goes for linen blankets. Although it is recommended that air dry method is used. Smoothen the blanket while it is still slightly damp to avoid any lumps.
