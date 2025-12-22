How to dry blankets without shrinking them?

How to dry blankets correctly?

Remember, blankets are made of different fabrics and material and there is no standard procedure that works on all kinds of fabrics. Thus depending on fabrics, you may have to change their treatments to avoid shrinking.

For cotton ones, use a hair dryer on low heat or air dry it. Remove it from the dry stand while it is still slightly damp. Lay it flat on clean ground or hang it to finish off the rest of the drying. For woollens, on the other hand, gently press so that the excess water is drained out. Lay it flat so that it can dry on its own. Try not to use a hair dryer on woollens, unless the care instructions specifically mention it is safe to do so.

For fleece and polyester blankets, avoid using fabric softener. It will damage the fabric rather than helping it. If you want to use a hair dryer then use it on low heat. The same goes for linen blankets. Although it is recommended that air dry method is used. Smoothen the blanket while it is still slightly damp to avoid any lumps.