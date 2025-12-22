The Wire star James Ransone dies by suicide

Hollywood has gone into mourning following the death of James Ransone, the multi-talented American actor who will forever be remembered for his unforgettable performance in the acclaimed HBO TV show The Wire. James was 46 years old when he passed away.
As reported in Los Angeles Medical Examiner files, he passed away last Friday in a Los Angeles home. As confirmed by law enforcement, the reason for his death was suicide and there are no signs of foul play. James is survived in his family by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and two children. In a touching tribute to his memory, Jamie posted a fundraising page for the National Alliance on Mental Illness in his honor in her social media accounts.
Born in Baltimore in 1979, James was known and recognised by fans of high-quality television series as the face of Chester ‘Ziggy’ Sobotka in the critically acclaimed series The Wire as the unstable and unfortunate dockworker. His performance was one that won him many fans not only while filming The Wire but even after. He teamed up with David Simon once again for Generation Kill where he portrayed Cpl Josh Ray Person and also acted in Treme and Bosch.
In recent years, however, James has won over fans from a younger generation within the terror genre. He has appeared as the adult Eddie Kaspbrak within the film It: Chapter Two. This movie featured Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain. His film credits include Sinister, Tangerine and The Black Phone 2 from 2025.
Apart from his presence on screen, James has also been known for being candid about his own problems. In 2021, James showed great courage when he came out as a survivor of childhood sex abuse. This has contributed greatly to his own addiction. The actor had, however, been sober since 2006. He has spoken extensively about the “catharsis of acting” while also finding it difficult to play “unlikable skin”.
After the news broke, other actors and members of the general public have responded with a sort of grief. François Arnaud called him a “unique actor” and someone “constantly impressive and inspiring.”