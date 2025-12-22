The Wire star James Ransone dies by suicide

In recent years, however, James has won over fans from a younger generation within the terror genre. He has appeared as the adult Eddie Kaspbrak within the film It: Chapter Two. This movie featured Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain. His film credits include Sinister, Tangerine and The Black Phone 2 from 2025.

Apart from his presence on screen, James has also been known for being candid about his own problems. In 2021, James showed great courage when he came out as a survivor of childhood sex abuse. This has contributed greatly to his own addiction. The actor had, however, been sober since 2006. He has spoken extensively about the “catharsis of acting” while also finding it difficult to play “unlikable skin”.

After the news broke, other actors and members of the general public have responded with a sort of grief. François Arnaud called him a “unique actor” and someone “constantly impressive and inspiring.”