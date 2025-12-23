Did Brooklyn Beckham really block David and Victoria over a roast chicken post?

Brooklyn Beckham shared a cooking tutorial of Beer brined chicken on Instagram which Victoria Beckham reportedly engaged with. Following this, fans in the comments section urged Brooklyn to patch up with his family which eventually led him to take the drastic step.

Brooklyn even blocked his little sister, Harper Seven's account who entered Instagram just a few months ago. With Christmas just around the corner, the situation intensified the food and delivered a devastating blow to the family.

Brooklyn Beckham's brother, Cruz Beckham made a statement in the wake of allegation that Victoria and David started by icing him out on social media. Cruz wrote, "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked... as did I".

Several Instagram users commented asking Brooklyn to reconcile under his cooking video. "Great. You’ve done what most women do every Sunday in the UK. Call your parents", said one user. "Family is everything no matter what ....", another wrote. Another user said, "Speak to your parents - only one life and it is very precious".