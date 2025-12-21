David and Victoria Beckham unfollow son Brooklyn as family feud escalates

David and Victoria Beckham have decided to unfollow their son, Brooklyn Beckham, on Instagram, which is the most obvious public indication that they have an ongoing and deeply personal clash that has been kept private for a long time.
Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, no longer follow David and Victoria, and Brooklyn has also unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz. The mutually agreed social media break has attracted worldwide attention and serves as a testament to the gravity of the family rift.
The report states that the feud among family members has its roots in Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach. At first, it was suggested that tension might have been caused by the fact that Nicola refused to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria Beckham, but later, insiders said that the problems were way beyond that one single event. In the course of time, the gap between them grew because of their repeated lack of attendance at important family events.
Sources close to the situation indicate that this "unfollowing" of one ("unfollow"), by Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, reveals more about long-term tensions than a singular incident of disagreement. According to reports, it was Brooklyn who initially blocked his parents from being able to view his posts on social media. As a result of that initial block, all other mutual followings would have been terminated.
As a result, Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday party, or any of the other 2025 family get-togethers/refusals mentioned above (such as private commemorative events for those around the world who honour him in celebration of his success). Romeo and Cruz had also previously unfollowed Brooklyn, and from then, Cruz began making vague references on social media, alluding to stress in the Beckham family based on his own individual relationship with Brooklyn.
News outlets report that Brooklyn will have to spend the majority of holidays with Nicola's family in North America, as opposed to his own parents and friends back in the United Kingdom. To this date, neither David, Victoria, Brooklyn, nor Nicola has made a public statement regarding their family dispute.