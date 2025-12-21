David and Victoria Beckham unfollow son Brooklyn as family feud escalates

David and Victoria Beckham have decided to unfollow their son, Brooklyn Beckham, on Instagram, which is the most obvious public indication that they have an ongoing and deeply personal clash that has been kept private for a long time.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, no longer follow David and Victoria, and Brooklyn has also unfollowed his younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz. The mutually agreed social media break has attracted worldwide attention and serves as a testament to the gravity of the family rift.

Beckham's family feud: What led to the fallout?

The report states that the feud among family members has its roots in Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach. At first, it was suggested that tension might have been caused by the fact that Nicola refused to wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria Beckham, but later, insiders said that the problems were way beyond that one single event. In the course of time, the gap between them grew because of their repeated lack of attendance at important family events.