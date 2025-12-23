Why Nita Ambani’s Brazilian Paraíba necklace is among the rarest high jewellery pieces seen in India

Trust Nita Ambani to make a statement with flashy gems every time she steps out. Nita Ambani recently wore a stunning Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace at Mona Mehta's birthday celebration and it's all the Internet has been talking about.

There's a reason Paraíba tourmalines are considered to be one of the rarest gemstones. The rarest aspect of Paraiba Tourmaline is its intense, neon blue-green glow, which is usually caused by trace copper and manganese, which makes it one of the world's most coveted gems

This Brazilian Paraíba necklace is said to have a value of around 50 crores, thus making it one of the very few high jewellery pieces of international standards.

All the inside deets on Nita Ambani's Brazilian Paraíba necklace

The core of the necklace is made of Paraíba tourmalines from Brazil, which are widely regarded as the rarest and most valuable coloured gemstones in the world. The first time these gems were found was in the Brazilian state of Paraíba in 1989, and they are known for their extremely bright electric blue, which is most of the time referred to as neon or lagoon.

The market highly values genuine Brazilian Paraíba tourmalines as the original mines in Brazil that supplied the best stones have been almost exhausted, hence the high-quality ones are becoming more and more difficult to find.