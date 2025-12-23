'Worst experience ever'... why fans were unhappy with Seedhe Maut's Mumbai concert

The Seedhe Maut Mumbai concert, which was a part of the duo's SMX Tour, was heavily criticised on social media by those who were present for the show after a large number of fans referred to the event as their "worst experience".

According to reports from several fans, the audio-visual system was the most significant issue, which led to the music being almost inaudible or inaudible in many parts of the venue. Many of those who had purchased tickets for the concert stated that the sound system was making the singing very difficult to hear, as the excessive echo and the unbalanced mix were the reasons for it.

Seedhe Maut's Mumbai concert draws heavy fan backlash for mismanagement

Several users on Reddit and Instagram expressed that the members of the audience had great difficulty listening to the hip-hop duo as the bass and drums were the main elements that dominated the music mixture, which led to demands for better sound engineering at large-scale concerts.

At the same time, there were rumours about the pickpocketing of individuals in the venue, with people speculating that theft was not only that of a few but of many due to the location not being adequately covered by the CCTV cameras and the small number of security staff.