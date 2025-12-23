Zendaya enjoys a day out in London with fiancé Tom Holland and his parents

In one of the pictures that grabbed the eye of the internet, the 29-year-old actor, Zendaya, posed with Tom and his parents and the four of them looked very happy.

Sam captioned the post writing, "My traitor twin. Had a great time at @thetraitorslive yesterday. You can’t trust anyone when you enter the round table… not even family".

The couple, who keep their relationship extremely private got engaged earlier this year. Rarely seen together publicly, fans were overjoyed to see a rare glimpse of Zendaya and Tom Holland in a candid moment, enjoying with family.

"Zendaya w Tom and his parents are so adorable. I need that when I’m older;’)", one fan commented under the Instagram post. Another comment read, "We have to thank Sam for posting such an adorable photo". "I love how close you all are", one more fan wrote.

Zendaya and Tom started their romance in July, 2021. They met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) where they starred alongside each other as MJ and Peter Parker. They went on to co-star in the other Spider-Man movies as their love blossomed.

They never made a fuss about their relationship, wanting to keep it under wraps as much as possible. However, their romance was confirmed when they were seen kissing in a car in 2021. The couple, adored by all their fans, got engaged in January 2025, reportedly during the holidays.