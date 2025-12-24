Hrithik Roshan sets the dance floor on fire with sons at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding

After a video of Hrithik Roshan dancing with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan, went viral on social media, Hrithik Roshan was the one who grabbed most of the attention at his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations. It was a happy hour during the wedding festivities in Mumbai on December 23, which became popular because it was a perfect combination of family bonding, vibrant dance moves, and classic hits.
Eshaan Roshan, the son of the legendary music composer Rajesh Roshan, tied the knot with Aishwarya Singh in a private but glamorous ceremony that was attended by only the close family members and friends from the film industry. The Roshan family reunion consisted of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actors Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and other relatives, which made it one of the most talked-about Bollywood family weddings of the season.
A viral video has been posted of Hrithik Roshan dancing along with his two sons to the Sukhbir song "Ishq Tera Tadpaave" (the Punjabi song from 1999). This classic Punjabi track is often played in celebration when people have dances at weddings. Joining them on the dance floor was Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad, his niece Suranika Soni and his cousin Pashmina Roshan.
Hrithik’s attire consisted of a black outfit that was both elegant and minimalistic for the dance performance, while his eldest son, Hrehaan Roshan, was dressed in a white ethnic outfit, and his younger son Hridhaan Roshan wore a black outfit styled similarly to that of Hrithik, which created great visual cohesion.
The previous day, when Hrithik attended the pre-wedding functions, he wore a pastel pink kurta, while his girlfriend, Saba Azad, was wearing a yellow outfit with traditional Indian jewellery. Both sons matched in wearing matching kurtas throughout the daytime ceremonies. The wedding also had a very congenial family-oriented atmosphere with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni both attending the celebrations.