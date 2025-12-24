Hrithik Roshan sets the dance floor on fire with sons at cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding

A viral video has been posted of Hrithik Roshan dancing along with his two sons to the Sukhbir song "Ishq Tera Tadpaave" (the Punjabi song from 1999). This classic Punjabi track is often played in celebration when people have dances at weddings. Joining them on the dance floor was Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad, his niece Suranika Soni and his cousin Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik’s attire consisted of a black outfit that was both elegant and minimalistic for the dance performance, while his eldest son, Hrehaan Roshan, was dressed in a white ethnic outfit, and his younger son Hridhaan Roshan wore a black outfit styled similarly to that of Hrithik, which created great visual cohesion.

The previous day, when Hrithik attended the pre-wedding functions, he wore a pastel pink kurta, while his girlfriend, Saba Azad, was wearing a yellow outfit with traditional Indian jewellery. Both sons matched in wearing matching kurtas throughout the daytime ceremonies. The wedding also had a very congenial family-oriented atmosphere with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her partner Arslan Goni both attending the celebrations.