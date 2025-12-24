Jacqueline Fernandez secretly filmed at Delhi restaurant during private outing with mystery man

This week on social media, a video of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez dining at a restaurant in Delhi with an unidentified man went viral. An Instagram user recorded the clip without her knowledge, and the video shows Jacqueline and the man talking to each other while they were at a table in a casual, public place. In the video, Jacqueline is seen wearing a white casual dress, and she looks very comfortable and relaxed on the trip. The restaurant location has been confirmed to be in Delhi, but the exact name of the venue has not been disclosed in reports. The poster added the song Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from her 2015 film Roy for entertainment purposes in the video that goes with the footage.

Speculations on Jacqueline Fernandez's mystery man

The man accompanying Jacqueline has not been publicly identified, and no verified information is available about their relationship: personal, professional, or social. Media sources and social media users have speculated on his identity, but there is no official confirmation. Jacqueline herself reacted to this by taking it easy. She was very composed in her reply, and the fans who praised her for handling the situation calmly responded positively to her.