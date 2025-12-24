Ranveer Singh reportedly exits Don 3 following blockbuster success of Dhurandhar

In a development which has left the entire Bollywood industry in a state of shock, popular star Ranveer Singh has been reported to have parted ways with Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Don 3. It has come at a defining time for the leading man, whose current release Dhurandhar has been inching closer to touching the historic INR 600 crore milestone.

Is Ranveer Singh leaving Don 3?

Reports from the film industry reveal that Ranveer’s parting ways are not based on any creative differences, but rather an intentional shift in the trajectory of his career. With the immense success of Dhurandhar, in which Ranveer also plays an action-packed part, the actor is allegedly wary of being stereotyped in consecutive stories involving gangsters.

He is believed to be considering projects with renowned directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, or Atlee, who have a distinct visual sensibility.