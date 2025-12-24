Ranveer Singh reportedly exits Don 3 following blockbuster success of Dhurandhar

In a development which has left the entire Bollywood industry in a state of shock, popular star Ranveer Singh has been reported to have parted ways with Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming Don 3. It has come at a defining time for the leading man, whose current release Dhurandhar has been inching closer to touching the historic INR 600 crore milestone.
Reports from the film industry reveal that Ranveer’s parting ways are not based on any creative differences, but rather an intentional shift in the trajectory of his career. With the immense success of Dhurandhar, in which Ranveer also plays an action-packed part, the actor is allegedly wary of being stereotyped in consecutive stories involving gangsters.
He is believed to be considering projects with renowned directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, or Atlee, who have a distinct visual sensibility.
Putting a twist to his forthcoming lineup, Ranveer has asked to hasten the production of Pralay, a zombie apocalypse survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta, according to reports. This move away from traditional roles indicates Ranveer's willingness to venture into different genres.
In Pralay, a man fights to protect himself and family against a zombie attack, a role quite different from the “suave anti-hero” character type portrayed in the Don series. The movie will be presented through Applause Entertainment.
However, since director Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment are involved, Ranveer’s exit calls for a complete overhaul. Despite rumors of Kriti Sanon’s inclusion in the cast as the female lead, the hunt for a new Don starts afresh. The project, set to start preparation work this month, has been deferred, according to reports. In this closely watched industry, what Ranveer chooses to do marks the beginning of a new era in Bollywood, one in which strategic diversity has, along with franchise legacy, been recognised as essential.