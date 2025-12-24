Cristiano Ronaldo buys two ultra-luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Islands

Cristiano Ronaldo is renewing his connections to Saudi Arabia by buying two luxury ultra-private villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property located within the Kingdom's ambitious Red Sea destination project. The joint purchase with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, highlights Ronaldo's increase in personal and financial ties to Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League.

All the inside scoop on Chirstiano Ronaldo's new villas

The villas rest on a private island off the Tabuk coast that can only be accessed by boat or seaplane and is about 26 kilometres from the mainland. Nujuma is one of the most exclusive developments within the Red Sea megaproject, which is roughly 28, 000 square kilometres in size and is a core component of Saudi Vision 2030, a plan that foresees the country becoming a global luxury tourism and investment hub.