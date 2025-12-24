Cristiano Ronaldo buys two ultra-luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Islands

Cristiano Ronaldo is renewing his connections to Saudi Arabia by buying two luxury ultra-private villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property located within the Kingdom's ambitious Red Sea destination project. The joint purchase with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, highlights Ronaldo's increase in personal and financial ties to Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League.
The villas rest on a private island off the Tabuk coast that can only be accessed by boat or seaplane and is about 26 kilometres from the mainland. Nujuma is one of the most exclusive developments within the Red Sea megaproject, which is roughly 28, 000 square kilometres in size and is a core component of Saudi Vision 2030, a plan that foresees the country becoming a global luxury tourism and investment hub.
Ronaldo was reported in multiple sources to have bought two villas. A three-bedroom villa was purchased for his family to stay at, while a two-bedroom villa was bought for private, short-term stays. Both are part of a collection of just 19 high-end villas, which have been strategically located to provide maximum privacy, uninterrupted views of the ocean and direct access to beautiful beaches.
Each villa has a private pool, large terraces, glass walls and architecture inspired by natural elements such as seashells, with the intention of blending contemporary design with the local aesthetic. The exact amount for the villas has not yet been disclosed, but it is estimated that the two together are valued at approximately seven million GBP (over nine million USD).
