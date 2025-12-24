Taylor Swift honours her father with $1 million donation to American Heart Association after father's bypass surgery

Taylor Swift made a one-million-dollar donation to the American Heart Association (AHA) to honour her father, Scott Swift, who earlier this year had undergone quintuple bypass heart surgery. The generous gift, announced on December 23, 2025, is intended to facilitate cardiovascular research, prevention, and treatment, as well as provide access to the lifesaving care that is spreading at the national level. Thus, it not only expresses gratitude from the bottom of the heart but also emphasizes the public health benefit.
After doctors had found five blockages in his heart through a cardiac stress test, Scott Swift, 73, had a complicated quintuple bypass operation. This was in spite of the fact that the doctors had received perfect EKG results. Taylor Swift and her family, which also consists of her brother Austin Swift and mother Andrea Swift, were very much a part of his surgery and recovery, even moving in temporarily to take turns looking after him.
On an episode of fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor had earlier referred to the heart surgery as really intense and surreal, and she also pointed out how the family supported Scott during the whole time.
Nancy Brown, President of The American Heart Association (AHA), praised Taylor Swift’s generosity when announcing the donation, noting that “The impact of her generosity will be more than just the monetary value, it will also help create awareness about heart disease, which affects nearly 50% of American adults.” She also noted that “Swift’s personal experience with cardiovascular disease gives additional meaning to this gift and will encourage others to be serious about their own heart health and to improve on prevention.”
The donation to the AHA was made coincidentally with Taylor Swift’s holiday philanthropic efforts. On the same day, Taylor Swift donated one million dollars to Feeding America, a national organisation that assists individuals who experience hunger in the United States. This donation demonstrates her commitment to supporting health and well-being.
Taylor Swift’s donation is expected to help advance scientific research, provide for stronger preventative measures, and develop and improve treatment for cardiovascular patients. The American Heart Association uses donations to provide funding to grant programs, provide educational programming, support community health services, and advocate for reducing the impact of heart disease and stroke.