Taylor Swift honours her father with $1 million donation to American Heart Association after father's bypass surgery

Taylor Swift made a one-million-dollar donation to the American Heart Association (AHA) to honour her father, Scott Swift, who earlier this year had undergone quintuple bypass heart surgery. The generous gift, announced on December 23, 2025, is intended to facilitate cardiovascular research, prevention, and treatment, as well as provide access to the lifesaving care that is spreading at the national level. Thus, it not only expresses gratitude from the bottom of the heart but also emphasizes the public health benefit.

Taylor Swift makes a giant contribution to heart health

After doctors had found five blockages in his heart through a cardiac stress test, Scott Swift, 73, had a complicated quintuple bypass operation. This was in spite of the fact that the doctors had received perfect EKG results. Taylor Swift and her family, which also consists of her brother Austin Swift and mother Andrea Swift, were very much a part of his surgery and recovery, even moving in temporarily to take turns looking after him.

On an episode of fiancé Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor had earlier referred to the heart surgery as really intense and surreal, and she also pointed out how the family supported Scott during the whole time.