Venus Williams and Andrea Preti celebrate wedding with spectacular Florida wedding week

Fashion and finesse

Being the style icon that she is, Venus had more than 10 designer outfits lined up for the week. For the courthouse appearance, she opted for a customised design by Morilee New York, while for the Saturday bash, she wore an astonishing Georges Hobeika creation that she chanced upon at Paris Fashion Week.

The wedding had numerous personal touches. Preti walks down the aisle to the tune of I'll Be There by Jackson 5, whereas Venus enters to Ovunque Sarai by Irama, which is in respect of Preti's grandmother whom she passed away. The groom revealed that he himself had been brought to tears by this gesture and labeled this “a dream come true.” The couple, who first met at Milan Fashion Week in 2024, got engaged with Venus in Tuscany on January 31, 2025. As Venus embarks on this new journey, she is surrounded by her husband as well as her sister, Serena, who posted a lovely message online, as Venus is commended for displaying "graace, strength, & a heart bigger than any trophy" in her life.