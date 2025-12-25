BTS leader RM sparks concern with rare public criticism of HYBE

As BTS is gearing up for their historic comeback set to take place in the month of March 2026, an extraordinary live streaming event has rocked the international ARMY with shock. What was supposed to be a double celebration to mark the approaching year-end holidays as well as V’s birthday had taken a serious turn when the group’s leader, RM, who is known to be composed, spoke out on their management.
While broadcasting, Kim Namjoon (RM) surprised the other members of the group, Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin, saying, "I wish our company would take care of us a bit more. I don't normally say things like this, but I wish they could look out for us."
This unexpected outburst has also brought into sharp focus the internal dynamics at HYBE. Elly Chae, who is known to be a former director at BigHit Music, commented on this situation, stating that “when an artist like RM speaks out like this, it’s not hard to see that there are massive internal problems.” Chae also gave her inference about what could be happening inside, speculating that perhaps it is related to “the way they did their military service.” Chae indicated that while they wanted all members to enlist at the same time for ease when they return, “a consensus was never fully achieved.”
In addition to this, Chae added that BTS might also experience being “pushed back” on the agenda with the current situation of HYBE dealing with a number of internal corporate crises at the same time. This includes dealing with their current dispute with their group, NewJeans, as well as their lawsuits with chairman Bang Si Hyuk’s IPO push as well as promoting new idol groups at a fast pace.
"For ARMY, the comments are very hurtful," says one fan, reacting to the revelation that the management structure at HYBE is lacking. Indeed, the ARMY fandom may rejoice that BTS has managed to take a struggling company such as BigHit and turn it into the global giant that is HYBE. But with the world tour on the horizon, they now insist that the company put their premier assets first.