BTS leader RM sparks concern with rare public criticism of HYBE

As BTS is gearing up for their historic comeback set to take place in the month of March 2026, an extraordinary live streaming event has rocked the international ARMY with shock. What was supposed to be a double celebration to mark the approaching year-end holidays as well as V’s birthday had taken a serious turn when the group’s leader, RM, who is known to be composed, spoke out on their management.

I wish they could look out for us: BTS leader RM on HYBE

While broadcasting, Kim Namjoon (RM) surprised the other members of the group, Jungkook, Taehyung and Jimin, saying, "I wish our company would take care of us a bit more. I don't normally say things like this, but I wish they could look out for us."

This unexpected outburst has also brought into sharp focus the internal dynamics at HYBE. Elly Chae, who is known to be a former director at BigHit Music, commented on this situation, stating that “when an artist like RM speaks out like this, it’s not hard to see that there are massive internal problems.” Chae also gave her inference about what could be happening inside, speculating that perhaps it is related to “the way they did their military service.” Chae indicated that while they wanted all members to enlist at the same time for ease when they return, “a consensus was never fully achieved.”