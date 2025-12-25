MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon and Salman Khan go muddy at Panvel farmhouse

An old picture of Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and AP Dhillon getting muddy at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse went viral recently, attracting huge attention from social media and entertainment news channels. The photo came back to life in December 2025, a few days before Salman Khan's 60th birthday, and it provided an extremely rare peek at a moment off-screen and out of the public eye that these three extraordinaires from the world of film, cricket, and music had in common.
The picture is of Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, and AP Dhillon looking casual and happy, their clothes stained with mud. There is an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) visible behind them, which suggests that the three of them must have been riding ATVs or otherwise involved in some sort of outdoor recreational activity on the muddy or wet land on the farmhouse premises. The mud is there not by chance; it is there because it is an adventure and not a posed photo shoot.
It is Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, a secluded property in the suburb of Mumbai, which is the scene of the picture. The place is known for being the venue of small gatherings, birthday parties, and fun times that are kept away from the eyes of the public. Salman usually visits the spot with his close circle of buddies and family, especially when he is on a break from films.
Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, posted a retro picture of Salman Khan on the occasion of his birthday this year. Although the date is not known, the photo was taken before the release of Salman's birthday video in December 2025. In late December 2025, AP Dhillon was present in India doing music-related things like his live shows, industry meetings, and he also participated in the entertainment scene leading into the end of the year.
