Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Christmas gift for Jacqueline Fernandez is a swanky ‘Love Nest’

He further mentioned, “Baby one more thing, on this Christmas day I wanna surprise is, one more dream of yours, I am working on which is owning an IPL team, I have placed my bids for RCB, god willingly we should be able to get a piece of action.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez became widely linked in public discourse following investigations into a high-profile financial fraud case. Sukesh Chandrasekhar is an alleged conman accused of orchestrating multi-crore extortion and money laundering schemes while lodged in jail, using impersonation and influence to target prominent individuals.

His case drew massive media attention due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the people involved. Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned by enforcement agencies in connection with the case. Investigators examined expensive gifts she reportedly received from Sukesh, including luxury items, as part of the probe into the source of funds.

Jacqueline has consistently maintained that she was unaware of the alleged criminal background and has cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation. The controversy significantly impacted public conversations around celebrity accountability, financial due diligence and the intersection of crime and glamour. The case remains a subject of legal scrutiny and media focus.