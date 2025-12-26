10th Anniversary Special: Women’s cricket has finally taken flight; Mithali Raj reflects on legacy, equality and World Cup glory

A

The changes we’ve seen in the last few years should have actually started a little earlier. But then for that, you require somebody at the top to look at women’s cricket as equivalent. Just giving some amount on the sides to run women’s cricket really didn’t help because apart from the investment, you require a lot more to be done to increase the pool of players, give more matches and high-quality series.

With the Women’s Premier League, a lot of young potential players, those who thought they would never get to play for India, were able to work on their skill to make it to the Indian team. Even players in the late 30s could debut, which never happened in the past. By your late 20s, you would be considered done and dusted with your career. That has changed now. This ecosystem has really fast-forwarded the growth of women’s cricket. So, I would say, yes, many players who had to let go of playing cricket then, would have got few more years, and all those close encounters probably would have been crossed. But I believe everything happens at a time. We had to go through that evolution to be here.