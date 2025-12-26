10th Anniversary Special: Women’s cricket has finally taken flight; Mithali Raj reflects on legacy, equality and World Cup glory
The World Cup wouldn’t be ours if Mithali Raj didn’t pick up the bat years ago. Before this victory left us teary-eyed, emotional, and with whispers ‘it was long due,’ the former India captain ran between innumerable wickets to make it happen.
Mithali Raj: The unbreakable force who redefined Indian Women’s cricket
She played her last World Cup in 2022 and announced retirement soon after. But India can never forget the indomitable force that is Mithali Raj. Needless to say, a conversation on cricket is incomplete without the mention of her. The face of women’s cricket for over two decades, Mithali took India to the finals in 2005 and in 2017 but missed the trophy narrowly. Never one to surrender before the storm, she kept playing and pushing for equal rights for women’s cricket despite the odds. After years of struggle and challenges that could break anyone but her and her team, Mithali is undeniably the one who brought women’s cricket to where it is today. As we celebrate a decade of decadence, on the occasion of Indulge’s 10th anniversary in Hyderabad, we raise a toast to Mithali who personifies excellence.
Excerpts from our exclusive conversation:
A dream you harboured for years just came true... what was the first emotion you felt?
I was relieved; I felt a burden off my shoulders. No matter how good you are as a team, how well you do, not having the World Cup feels like something is missing. In the past, we have reached the finals but were never able to cross that rope. By winning it this year, we’ve broken that. It’s a very different era that we are getting into. With everything happening in the last three to four years — whether it’s pay parity, Women’s Premier League, commercialising it... a lot of things are on a roll for women’s cricket. Winning a World Cup has given the required impetus for the sport in our country to take a huge leap.
Long time back, you had said we should have IPL for women too; it’s a reality now. If this happened earlier, could the previous team have done a lot more?
The changes we’ve seen in the last few years should have actually started a little earlier. But then for that, you require somebody at the top to look at women’s cricket as equivalent. Just giving some amount on the sides to run women’s cricket really didn’t help because apart from the investment, you require a lot more to be done to increase the pool of players, give more matches and high-quality series.
With the Women’s Premier League, a lot of young potential players, those who thought they would never get to play for India, were able to work on their skill to make it to the Indian team. Even players in the late 30s could debut, which never happened in the past. By your late 20s, you would be considered done and dusted with your career. That has changed now. This ecosystem has really fast-forwarded the growth of women’s cricket. So, I would say, yes, many players who had to let go of playing cricket then, would have got few more years, and all those close encounters probably would have been crossed. But I believe everything happens at a time. We had to go through that evolution to be here.
If you were to go back to that moment when we lifted the trophy this time, did it heal you from 2005 and 2017? Or do you still carry the heartbreak?
In 2005, I was a very young captain. So, that was more like cracking it for the first time into the finals. But 2017 was a heartbreak because we lost quite narrowly. So, yes, this World Cup trophy did heal that wound. When I revisit those games, I don’t necessarily feel the pain anymore.
That’s nice to know. So, at the final, were you able to disassociate yourself as a player and watch it as an audience, or were you, at every four and six or misses, like the player wanting to be on the field?
That never happened, because once I decided to retire, I have not really put myself as a player. Maybe as a broadcaster, when I’m commentating, I am, again, wearing that hat of a player or a captain because then I’m analysing as an expert. During the tournament, because I was also commentating for all the India games, I didn’t feel the nerves until the semi-final. On the morning of semi-final, I was woken up (as I was staying very close to the ground) by the music they were testing. It suddenly went off. And I instantly reminded myself that I’m not playing the semi-final; I shouldn’t be nervous. Honestly, I felt like — this is the moment; this is the game. If India cracks it, then it’s India’s World Cup, for sure.
Did you notice any emotions in the Indian team?
When the Indian team lost the toss and were chasing, I felt it was good because when it is a high-stake game, it’s always good to be as a unit on the field initially. That’s the time when both the teams are feeling the nerves. And if you have your teammates around, it’s a calming balm.
The current team grew up watching you. What do you think they inherited most from your generation?
You’ll have to first decide which generation you want to put me in! (laughs) I’ve been a cricketer for a good 23 years and that means I’ve played with about four to five generations!
Okay, so, is it technique, temperament, belief that my generation has passed on? I don’t know. That you’ll have to ask the girls. Over time, with resources and more structured pathway, things have changed from the time I started playing for India. The players have become far more professional; have their own personal trainers and can get access to any training facility in our country. Our time was different. We didn’t have such facilities.
Have you ever had to pay from your pocket for any tournament?
Oh, we did — at least in the ’90s and till 2002. Most of us would seek sponsors. For my first tour, my father reached out to the bank he was employed with, and my own school gave some financial aid.
Despite these challenges, what then kept you going?
The joy and gratitude to play for India. How many of us get an opportunity to represent all of us at that level? Also, the way my parents have sacrificed... While knowing there’s absolutely nothing in the sport, they still wanted to see me play for India. And then, when you stick at it, despite the odds, with time, certain changes do happen. With the women’s cricket coming under BCCI, things got a little better. And then Jay Shah came in. He has done so much for women’s cricket. He’s the one who’s got us pay parity, Women’s Premier League, and also announced that the prize money is now equivalent to the men’s. That’s game-changing.
Your favourite from the current squad:
Shafali Verma. I am yet to see another player like her.
One lesson you pass on to young girls:
Self-belief and discipline.
Was your retirement a conscious decision, or would you have wanted to play for a few more years?
No, I don’t think I would have played for a few more years.
If you were asked to coach the national team, would you take that up?
I don’t think so. I’m not into coaching yet.
How involved are you with cricket now?
I’m associated as a consultant with Andhra Cricket Association, where I look after women’s cricket. I also go into the grassroots levels — under 16, under 15, under 19.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
