Bhagyashree bids goodbye to 2025 with a soulful spiritual journey in Banaras

Veteran actress Bhagyashree chose to end 2025 on a calm and reflective note as she embarked on a spiritual journey to Banaras.

Here’s a glimpse of Bhagyashree’s Banaras vacay

Describing the visit as a moment to pause and reconnect, the actress shared how the sacred city helped her realign with herself and the universe while signing off the year with peace and gratitude. On Friday, Bhagyashree shared a series of photos and videos with her husband, Himalaya Dasani, offering a glimpse into their spiritual visits to various sacred places.

For the caption, the Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress wrote, “Spiritual journey as the year ends. Banaras was that pause and reconnect, that helps us align ourselves with the Universe. It is the faith in the Lord that guides us to confidently take every step towards our future.”