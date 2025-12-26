Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Actress Tanika Basu takes us through her ups and downs

During her formative years, actress Tanika Basu was more into academics and sports. But life changed 12 years back for this petite beauty with a strong personality when she chose to pursue acting as a profession. Slowly and steadily, Tanika built her reputation as an actress whom you can’t just ignore. Her impressive acts in Ghawre Baire Aaj, Ellipsis, Abar Bochhor Kuri Pore, and Kaala cemented her position in the Bengali film industry as a credible artiste. More recently, her class act in Pratim D Gupta’s Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale got her the much-deserved accolades and spotlight. She is one of the actresses who is known for their relentless and never-say die spirit. Tanika lets us peep into her struggles and how easy or difficult it has been to sustain her acting journey without any backup plans.

Excerpts from the chat: