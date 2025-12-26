Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Actress Tanika Basu takes us through her ups and downs
During her formative years, actress Tanika Basu was more into academics and sports. But life changed 12 years back for this petite beauty with a strong personality when she chose to pursue acting as a profession. Slowly and steadily, Tanika built her reputation as an actress whom you can’t just ignore. Her impressive acts in Ghawre Baire Aaj, Ellipsis, Abar Bochhor Kuri Pore, and Kaala cemented her position in the Bengali film industry as a credible artiste. More recently, her class act in Pratim D Gupta’s Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale got her the much-deserved accolades and spotlight. She is one of the actresses who is known for their relentless and never-say die spirit. Tanika lets us peep into her struggles and how easy or difficult it has been to sustain her acting journey without any backup plans.
Excerpts from the chat:
You earned a place under the spotlight for Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale. How did it feel?
Initially, it felt overwhelming, just as any artiste struggling for a considerable period would. It felt like, somehow, things had aligned this time. In the films, we actors are powerless beyond the action and cut. Hence, we need the right kind of roles and stories and, most importantly, the right people to really bring out the best in us.
How much has life changed after the film? Are more offers pouring in?
I don’t know about change, but Chaalchitro has definitely pushed me forward to keep striving for more. And the amount of love and acceptance that I’ve received is ineffable. And with a lot of love comes a lot of expectations. I cannot put into words how scared I feel about the future characters I will get to portray because somehow, I think expectations have risen. Sadly, not many offers have poured in, but I hope for more.
You have been in the industry for over 12 years now. Why do you think it’s so difficult to get good, steady work?
Well, I’m not sure how to put this. It’s disheartening to witness many talented people wasting precious time due to internal issues, strained relationships and egos. Not a lot of work is happening, and a tight budget is almost a constant affair in most projects. Everything is now perceived in terms of numbers, thereby leading makers to stick to archaic formulae. Good steady work is hardly happening, although some people in this very industry are consistently trying to create meaningful work despite the challenges, and it’s inspiring.
Are more and more artistes pushed to social media marketing and influencing to earn a living?
It’s true that social media has given many artistes a source of income and has definitely been an important factor in the past few years. So much so that these days social media numbers play a significant role in casting for major acting parts in major projects. How could one have ever thought that actors would someday be chosen based on their number of followers on an app instead of their years of experience in the craft, or the expertise or skills they possess? We’re living in strange times.
You have been a part of Bejoy Nambiar’s project. How different are things in Mumbai, in terms of work?
Kaala has been the only big national production that I have been a part of so far, apart from a couple of advertisements, and it remains one of my best working and filming experiences. Bollywood is extremely professional, cut-throat and genuinely work-centric, prioritising quality over other things. With a broader market and a larger industry, variety forms the backbone. Talent and quality are celebrated. However, competition is much higher, and the hustle culture defines Mumbai, almost as if you cannot afford to slow down, not even for a bit!
What inspires you as an actor?
People do, life does, and so do failures, rejections, and small wins, too. I am deeply affected by things. I suffer when I witness human beings suffering because of other human beings! I feel disappointed and angry at the global complacency about human suffering, climate, politics and some things that are beyond our control. I believe an artiste has a responsibility to hold the mirror up to society. My mother, a cancer survivor, inspires me with her indomitable spirit and infectious willpower. Countless stories about women who battle difficult lives and situations inspire me. Soft men who have broken patterns and risen above appropriation and conditioning inspire me. Humans of all genders inspire me simply by existing despite a thousand odds.
What are your plans as an actor?
This question makes me anxious. My only plan in life is to keep going and to ensure I keep having fun and enjoy the process of everything I do.
What are your upcoming projects?
Well, so far, two of my upcoming projects are Jazz City and Ronkini Bhavan, both Bengali web shows, that will be released on national platforms.
Any director in Tollywood you want to work with?
There are so many; I think it would be unfair to only take a few names. Out of the directors I’ve already had the privilege to work with before, Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, Pratim D Gupta, Soumik Sen, Abhrajit Sen, Aditi Roy, Moinak Bhaumik, Srimanta, and Abhijit Sridas are a few of them I’d want to work with a hundred times over again!
And the directors I’m yet to work with but really want to are Indranil Roychowdhury, Bauddhyaan Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherji, Annapurna Basu, Anik Dutta, Suman Ghosh, Lubdhak Chatterjee, Indrasis Acharya, Chandrasish Ray, and Raj Chakraborty, to name a few, but there are many more.
Pics: Somnath Roy | Outfit: Suravika S | Jewellery: Lashkara Jewellery by Ritu Dhingra | Makeup: Surojit Sarkar | Hair: Debjit Das | Styling: Sharmistha Ghosal | Location and food: Kaldi Bean
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels