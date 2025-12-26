Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas Party 2025: Family celebrations & festive fashion

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Christmas party in 2025 was an intimate celebration that brought together close family members at their new Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai. This was the couple's first Christmas in their restored ancestral home and one of Raha Kapoor's first festive appearances. The Christmas party of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was a reflection of the trend towards private family, family-centric celebrations, keeping the festive traditions of the Kapoor family intact.
The look for the party was simple yet festive. Alia Bhatt had worn a red halter, neck backless dress for the main celebration, along with minimal accessories, and for the earlier gatherings, she was in a classic black dress. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in an all-black outfit with a jacket layered over it; his moustache was the thing that caught the most attention among the people who were online. Raha Kapoor dressed in comfortable festive outfits, and Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni kept their looks chic and traditional, which went well with the family-focused vibe.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's gathering on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their daughter Raha Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni. The beautiful decorations of a Christmas tree included several traditional-looking ornaments, many with names on them. Many of the cute things shared by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their social media accounts were candid photos of themselves posing in front of their Christmas tree together, as well as photos of family members enjoying the Christmas season.
However, the traditional Christmas lunch for the Kapoor family, which they host every year, also happened this year. As always, it took place on December 25 and was attended by the extended Kapoor family and friends, including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda.
