Jamie Lever takes social media break post Tanya Mittal parody backlash, clarifies reason

The mimicry artist had written, "Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I’m grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I’ve received over the years. I’ve learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I’ve lost a small part of myself—this comes from reflection, not anger."

Announcing her decision, Jamie added, "I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I’m taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support—always."

Netizens immediately thought that the recent criticism Jamie Lever had received after posting her mimicry of Tanya Mittal, had prompted the decision. However, on Friday, December 26, 2025, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to share an update.

She referred to her post on Thursday and clarified that she had decided to take a break due to personal reasons. Jamie wrote, "To my lovely followers & beyond, My post yesterday was to do with personal matters & I just needed some time with family. To the media-I respect all the support you have given me over the years but there is NO truth in what is being shared currently. See you in 2026 with more COMEDY! Love you guys".

Notably, the original post, made on Thursday, currently stands deleted as Jamie Lever made it clear that criticism and backlash have not deterred her.