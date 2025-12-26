Karisma Kapoor’s children remember late father Sunjay Kapur on Christmas

During this festival season, Samaira and Kiaan, who belong to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor and industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have posted a quiet tribute to their father on social media. In a heart-warming photo meant to touch every heart on social media, these two children have paid tribute to the memories of their father by taking a cue from his biggest passion.

Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor remember Sunjay Kapur on Christmas

The viral photo, taken from behind, features the two hugging and dressed in jerseys from their father’s world-famous polo club. The ‘Aureus Polo’ label on their jersey’s back made it a heartfelt way of remembering the presence of Sunjay Kapur in what would mark the first Christmas celebration for the family since his unexpected demise in June of this year.

A photograph was posted by their aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who lovingly titled the photograph, ‘My Christmas Angels’, accompanied by the heart and rainbow emojis. Samaira was also tagged by Kareena, who utilised the hashtag #KiaanSunjayKapur for her nephew. It is a moment where the entire family was together in a difficult year.