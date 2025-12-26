Karisma Kapoor’s children remember late father Sunjay Kapur on Christmas

During this festival season, Samaira and Kiaan, who belong to Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor and industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have posted a quiet tribute to their father on social media. In a heart-warming photo meant to touch every heart on social media, these two children have paid tribute to the memories of their father by taking a cue from his biggest passion.
The viral photo, taken from behind, features the two hugging and dressed in jerseys from their father’s world-famous polo club. The ‘Aureus Polo’ label on their jersey’s back made it a heartfelt way of remembering the presence of Sunjay Kapur in what would mark the first Christmas celebration for the family since his unexpected demise in June of this year.
A photograph was posted by their aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who lovingly titled the photograph, ‘My Christmas Angels’, accompanied by the heart and rainbow emojis. Samaira was also tagged by Kareena, who utilised the hashtag #KiaanSunjayKapur for her nephew. It is a moment where the entire family was together in a difficult year.
Sunjay Kapur, ex-chairman of Sona Comstar, a renowned name in the international polo arena, left for the heavens on June 12, 2025, aged just 53 years. This industrialist breathed his last during a tragic event while playing a game of polo in London. Apart from his professional achievements, Sunjay was recognised for establishing the Aureus Polo team, an indication of his deep affection for this passion, just like his offspring.
Although the celebration was centered on family ties, it must be noted that it comes at a time when the family of the late industrialist is in a court battle over the estate. Samaira and Kiaan, the children, have filed a case at the Delhi High Court to claim what belongs to them regarding their father’s wealth, given discrepancies in the last will.
"The court has concluded its hearings in this regard and has stated that all parties are now done filing their submissions. As of now, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order with respect to an interim injunction, but it has yet to be decided. Until then, however, it’s all about remembering a daughter and a son’s father."