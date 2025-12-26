Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar praise Rupali Ganguly’s mother’s dance on Shararat

One rockstar performance

The video was posted by Rajani’s son, Vijay Ganguly, who is a reputed choreographer and is also the creative force behind the dance sequences of this film. One could see that the mother and son have converted their drawing room into a dance floor. Vijay first starts doing the steps but soon moves away and lets his mother take centre stage. It is astonishing that despite being old, Rajani executes the hook steps with such confidence and joy.

Vijay wrote a caption jokingly nudging his sister, saying, "Some 'Shararat' with my rockstar! @gangulirajani @rupaliganguly We have to make one!" The video ends with a touching scene where he cheers her on and then embraces her warmly.

Bollywood joins the applause

The Reel was immediately noticed by the leading man of the film. Ranveer Singh was one of the first people to comment, writing "Hahaaaa!!! Superrerrb!!!" under his message. The director of the film was also equally impressed and posted "Best Best Bestttttttt" The appreciation didn't end at that. Rupali Ganguly proudly stated that her mom had the "best dance reel on this track," while choreographer of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the past, Farah Khan playfully inquired if Rajani would choreograph for others. Gauahar Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Tahira Kashyap also poured in their appreciation. Given that Dhurandhar 2 is all set to release in March 2026, one can say that the pace at which this franchise is gaining ground refuses to slow down, all thanks to people like Rajani Ganguly, who are rockstars in this context.