Rashmika Mandanna shares goofy vacation pics as she celebrates Christmas

Here’s a glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna’s Christmas vacay

Taking to Instagram, the Animal actress gave a peek into her fun-filled getaway and cheerful festive moments. Rashmika dropped a couple of her photos and captioned them simply as, “Merry Christmas my loves!.” In the photos, she could be seen striking various candid poses for the camera. The first image shows the Pushpa actress posing with her arms open against the backdrop of a beautiful tree. Rashmika is seen dressed in a long black coat paired with a top and skirt, completing her look with a hat.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda were recently seen departing Hyderabad together on December 24. Reportedly, the duo jetted out for a vacation ahead of Christmas and plans to ring in the New Year together. A paparazzo captured them leaving the city, with Vijay keeping it casual in a grey sweatshirt, matching joggers, and his signature beanie. Rashmika opted for a relaxed monochrome look, styling it with a sweatshirt knotted around her waist.