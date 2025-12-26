Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani share glimpse of their ‘Miss Claus’ Saraayah’s first Christmas

Star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani gave a tender peek into their daughter Saraayah’s first Christmas, sharing an adorable glimpse of their little “Miss Claus” as the family marked the festive occasion together.

Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a close-up picture of their baby Saraayah dressed in a red outfit with “My First Christmas” written in gold. The image offers a tender glimpse, revealing only the little one’s tiny hands and chin.

She wrote as the caption, “Merry Merry Christmas from my little Miss Claus.”

Kiara and Sidharth also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, adorned with red baubles bearing their names along with Saraayah’s name.