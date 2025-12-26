Timothée Chalamet joins Kardashian Christmas traditions amidst rumours of break-up with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet seems to have sealed his place within the Kardashian-Jenner holiday orbit-at least in gingerbread form. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner since early 2023, made an appearance in the annual celebrations of the famous family this year in a somewhat quiet but very significant manner.
In an Instagram Story of Atiana De La Hoya,Timothée’s name was seen among more than 20 of the blended family members on their mega gingerbread house. His name popped up right above Kylie’s and lay among her kids, Stormi and Aire.
Her appearance on the iconic gingerbread house, a hallmark of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas decorating, certainly speaks to a closer relationship. Although Chalamet was conspicuously absent from the photos at the family's Christmas Eve party-where Jenner stunned in a vintage black-and-white John Galliano gown-his presence was, nonetheless, felt throughout the season.
Matriarch Kris Jenner also lately joins her voice in shouting out Timothée's latest project, Marty Supreme. On Christmas Day, the 70-year-old took to posting a photo sporting a blue bomber jacket from the film's merchandise line and captioning excitedly: "MARTY SUPREME Christmas Day!!!!!!"
This public display of family unity comes as Timothée hints at a more domestic future. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old actor revealed that fatherhood "could be on the radar", musing that a life of pure personal freedom felt "bleak".
But despite all the attention on them, the two have remained extremely private. They made their red-carpet debut in Rome earlier this year and have been surviving a long-distance relationship since Chalamet began filming Dune: Part Three in Europe.
And though the couple avoided discussing the status of their relationship throughout recent press tours, it appears the ‘Kylithée’ romance seems stronger than ever. But for die-hard Kardashian fans, a name on a gingerbread house might mean nothing to some, but in Kardashian world, it's the dead giveaway of being part of the fold.