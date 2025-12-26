Timothée Chalamet joins Kardashian Christmas traditions amidst rumours of break-up with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet seems to have sealed his place within the Kardashian-Jenner holiday orbit-at least in gingerbread form. The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner since early 2023, made an appearance in the annual celebrations of the famous family this year in a somewhat quiet but very significant manner.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrate Christmas together

In an Instagram Story of Atiana De La Hoya,Timothée’s name was seen among more than 20 of the blended family members on their mega gingerbread house. His name popped up right above Kylie’s and lay among her kids, Stormi and Aire.

Her appearance on the iconic gingerbread house, a hallmark of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas decorating, certainly speaks to a closer relationship. Although Chalamet was conspicuously absent from the photos at the family's Christmas Eve party-where Jenner stunned in a vintage black-and-white John Galliano gown-his presence was, nonetheless, felt throughout the season.