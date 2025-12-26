Why Gordon Ramsay’s daughter is facing backlash and trolling ahead of her wedding

Just a few days before her wedding, Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay was being globally trolled on the internet. The criticism of the family, fight rumours, and the couple's wedding have been at the centre of the online talks. The 27th of December will see Holly Ramsay, a daughter of Gordon Ramsay and British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, tying the knot. After the information about the wedding at Bath Abbey in England became public, Holly Ramsay was involved in a scandal. The boycott has been extended progressively due to worries about the public not being able to access the place, security restrictions, and Peaty's family members' alleged rifts. The daughter of Gordon Ramsay has not responded to the situation, but there has been massive online attention directed at the issue.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter and the controversy surrounding the wedding

The main reason for the backlash is the choice of Bath Abbey, a place with a long history and a house of worship, to be closed for the whole day, even though the wedding ceremony is said to last only an hour and a half. Internet users and local commentators stated that the action was extreme, and they argued that by doing so, access to tourists, worshippers and other visitors is blocked during a busy festive period. The irritation of locals with the decision to have private security was aggravated after it was reported that the latter would impose restrictions on the public to enter without permission and take photos.