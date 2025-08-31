Chef Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis, shares pic

Gordon Ramsay shared on his post, “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast work on removing this basal cell carcinoma, thank you,” He then tried to lighten the mood with his trademark wit and added, “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend, I promise you it’s not a facelift. I’d need a refund.”

BCC is the most common skin cancer which accounts to around 80 percent of non melanin cases. It generally gets appears on the sun-exposed areas of the body such as face, neck, and arms. According to experts, it often begins as a shiny bump or a scaly patch that may bleed or crust over. Although BCC rarely spreads to other parts of the body if untreated then it can cause significant local damage. Health authorities have also stressed the importance of early detection to this cancer.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) have highlighted that early intervention makes the treatment simpler and more effective. The World Health Organization (WHO) also noted that skin cancers, including BCC, are among the most frequently diagnosed cancers worldwide. In the United States alone, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 4.3 million cases of BCC are diagnosed annually.

