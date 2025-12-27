Aditya Dhar reveals he is dyslexic: “I couldn’t read, it’s a miracle I’m here”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has mainly been in the limelight for his direction of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, has openly shared that he suffers from severe dyslexia, and this learning disorder has a very significant impact on his childhood, education, and professional journey in Bollywood. Aditya has referred to his endurance and achievement in the film industry as "a miracle" in view of the fact that he had major struggles with reading and academics in his early years.
In several interviews, Aditya revealed that as a child, he was very severely dyslexic and was not able to read for years. He has stated that reading a few pages could take him a whole day, and even now, his reading is slow and he finds it difficult. Because of dyslexia, he had difficulties with the academic side of school all the time, and he was regularly thought of as a weak student, although he had strong creative abilities. Dhar has admitted that his learning disability made formal education very difficult for him, and he was unsure of his future for a long time.
Aditya confided that he had a tough time with academics, but he was drawn to dramatics, storytelling, and performance, which ultimately became his safe haven. His involvement in drama led him to find an area where dyslexia did not restrict him, as he could now communicate his ideas visually and emotionally instead of the usual way of reading and writing. Later, this artistic tendency was the reason he was attracted to screenwriting and directing.
Among other things, the filmmaker has revealed how a series of unfortunate events in his personal life and the industry led to a delay in his career path. His first film as a director has been delayed numerous times, and the projects he had lined up for 2013 and 2016 did not materialize. Aditya has been very vocal about the time when he was betrayed at work, his scripts were taken over, and his films were shelved, even though they were close to completion.