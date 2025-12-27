Aditya Dhar reveals he is dyslexic: “I couldn’t read, it’s a miracle I’m here”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has mainly been in the limelight for his direction of Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, has openly shared that he suffers from severe dyslexia, and this learning disorder has a very significant impact on his childhood, education, and professional journey in Bollywood. Aditya has referred to his endurance and achievement in the film industry as "a miracle" in view of the fact that he had major struggles with reading and academics in his early years.

Aditya Dhar opens up about his struggle with Dyslexia

In several interviews, Aditya revealed that as a child, he was very severely dyslexic and was not able to read for years. He has stated that reading a few pages could take him a whole day, and even now, his reading is slow and he finds it difficult. Because of dyslexia, he had difficulties with the academic side of school all the time, and he was regularly thought of as a weak student, although he had strong creative abilities. Dhar has admitted that his learning disability made formal education very difficult for him, and he was unsure of his future for a long time.