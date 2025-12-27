Bangladeshi singer James’ Faridpur concert halted after mob assault

Students of the school tried to protect the intruders, and as a result, the fighting broke out. Some of the students were hit in the head and limbs with something that was thrown. Emergency teams gave the injured immediate medical treatment, and local police confirmed that 2025 people, mostly students attending the event, were hurt.

Escalating violence led the Faridpur district administration to order the concert to be stopped at around 10 PM. The organisers conveyed to the audience from the stage that the event was aborted due to police and security-related issues. James, in fact, was not injured and left the place under the security guard's supervision.

The police have not apprehended anyone and therefore have not given the names of the perpetrators. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. The organisers declared that they are looking into the reason for the attack and that it was likely a group of outsiders who have nothing to do with the school event who carried out the attack.

James, whose real name is Faruq Mahfuz Anam, is one of the most influential rock musicians in Bangladesh and is widely known as Nagar Baul. He has been a part of the music industry for a long time, as a singer and songwriter, and his concerts are highly attended. The concert in Faridpur that was cancelled would have been the main cultural program of the school's anniversary.