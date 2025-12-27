Bombay HC orders takedown of content misusing Shilpa Shetty's picture

The vacation bench, while giving out the interim order, also said, "No personality, much less a person and or a woman, can be portrayed in a fashion which affects her fundamental right to privacy and that too, without her knowledge and or consent".

Given that Shilpa Shetty is a public figure with crores of followers on her social media, the court asserted that circulation of misused images is an insult to the actor's dignity and hence, all such content must be taken down with immediate effect.

Shilpa Shetty was represented by advocate Sana Raees Khan said that his clients images are being used without consent to promote businesses and selling sarees.

Deepfake and morphed content is a raging issue in Bollywood with several actors and celebrities finding themselves as victims to the growing misuse of AI.

Besides her complaint, Shilpa Shetty has also sought damages worth ₹5 lakh against certain parties involved without the compulsory takedown of all morphed content which the judge has order can be no longer broadcast.