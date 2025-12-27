Did Nancy and Jonathan really get engaged in Stranger Things season 5? Here's the truth

The moment between Nancy and Jonathan mainly focuses on Jonathan taking out an engagement ring and asking Nancy to "not" marry him, a phrase that quickly became the talk of the town among both fans and critics. This un, proposal scene helps to convey the theme of personal growth, which is given more importance than the continuation of the characters' relationship, thus presenting their romance as one of the past and shared trauma rather than future dreams. The Duffer Brothers and the writers revealed that this moment marks the end of their relationship.

Some of the fans were so wrong that they thought a proposal was coming and the two would get together in the end. Most of the online conversations after the official statements from the creators now regard this moment as a breakup and a transition, rather than a wedding in the future. The last season will be broadcast on December 31, 2025. Netflix is also providing a special theatrical release for it in a few cinemas. These new episodes escalate the battle with Vecna and the Abyss and lead to the final confrontation for Operation Beanstalk.