Did Nancy and Jonathan really get engaged in Stranger Things season 5? Here's the truth

In Stranger Things Season 5, Nancy and Jonathan faced their future in a very unexpected way. Instead of a typical engagement, the couple shared an emotional proposal, which was a confirmation of their separation rather than a promise of a wedding. Their relationship got wrapped up, not deepened, in the final scene of the Upside Down, which is what the writers see as the required ending of their romantic subplot.
As the story of Stranger Things Season 5 draws near to its final episodes, the emotional subplot between Nancy and Jonathan stands out against the larger fight with Vecna and the Abyss. After having faced supernatural threats together, the evolution of their relationship reflects a shift away from a typical romance towards personal discovery and plot resolution. The un, proposal and the breakup make it clear that even love that has lasted for a long time is not a guarantee of a lifelong partnership.
The moment between Nancy and Jonathan mainly focuses on Jonathan taking out an engagement ring and asking Nancy to "not" marry him, a phrase that quickly became the talk of the town among both fans and critics. This un, proposal scene helps to convey the theme of personal growth, which is given more importance than the continuation of the characters' relationship, thus presenting their romance as one of the past and shared trauma rather than future dreams. The Duffer Brothers and the writers revealed that this moment marks the end of their relationship.
Some of the fans were so wrong that they thought a proposal was coming and the two would get together in the end. Most of the online conversations after the official statements from the creators now regard this moment as a breakup and a transition, rather than a wedding in the future. The last season will be broadcast on December 31, 2025. Netflix is also providing a special theatrical release for it in a few cinemas. These new episodes escalate the battle with Vecna and the Abyss and lead to the final confrontation for Operation Beanstalk.
