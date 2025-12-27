Jaideep Ahlawat has allegedly replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3

After Akshaye Khanna decided to leave the project following a dispute over fees, creative demands and an alleged communication breakdown with the production team, Jaideep Ahlawat came in to replace him in Drishyam 3. The announcement of the new casting is the next step in the franchise's way to its third chapter, to which Ajay Devgn and Tabu return as main characters. Producers have welcomed the signing of Jaideep Ahlawat as a very important and urgent decision, which was made, among other reasons, to ensure the continuation of the film's timeline and its integrity.

Why Akshaye Khanna left Drishyam 3

The makers of Drishyam 3 have openly blamed Akshaye Khanna for acting in an unprofessional manner, and, based on their statement, he left the project only 10 days prior to the start of the shooting. The production team asserted that after continuous renegotiations, the actor's going silent on them forced them to take immediate steps. Thereafter, a legal notice was sent to Akshaye Khanna, which is quite a rare and public way of elevating a casting disagreement in Bollywood.