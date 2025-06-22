Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about turning down Ramayana

Jaideep Ahlawat has finally addressed why he won’t be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic, Ramayana, revealing that scheduling issues forced him to turn down the role of Vibhishan, the brother of Ravana.

Jaideep explained that while he was indeed approached for the role, the timing didn’t work out

“There was a specific timeframe needed because Vibhishan’s scenes required Ravana’s presence,” he said in an interview.

“I’m sure Ravana’s dates were more important than mine.”

Jaideep also confirmed fan speculation that Yash, the KGF star, will portray Ravana in the film. The project, which is generating massive buzz, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, forming a power-packed lead trio.

Reports also suggest that Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohit Raina, and Sunny Deol are set to join the cast, making Ramayana one of the most awaited films in recent memory.