Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about turning down Ramayana

Jaideep Ahlawat has finally addressed why he won’t be part of Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated epic, Ramayana, revealing that scheduling issues forced him to turn down the role of Vibhishan, the brother of Ravana.
“There was a specific timeframe needed because Vibhishan’s scenes required Ravana’s presence,” he said in an interview.
“I’m sure Ravana’s dates were more important than mine.”
Jaideep also confirmed fan speculation that Yash, the KGF star, will portray Ravana in the film. The project, which is generating massive buzz, features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, forming a power-packed lead trio.
Reports also suggest that Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Mohit Raina, and Sunny Deol are set to join the cast, making Ramayana one of the most awaited films in recent memory.
While fans may be disappointed about his absence from Ramayana, Jaideep had another exciting update to share: he’s officially part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, King.
He revealed that the makers had been considering him for a role for a while, although director Sidharth Anand was initially hesitant due to the limited screen time the role offered. But a personal touch from Shah Rukh Khan changed everything.
“Apparently, Khan sahab said he’d speak to me personally. And who could say no to that?” Jaideep recalled.
“I’ve always admired him. Even during our shoot for Raees, or in other brief meetings, he has a way of making you feel like the most important person in the room.”
Jaideep concluded that when SRK made the offer, he had no hesitation: “Khan sahab, I’ll do it, no problem.”