Here's why you still can’t book an Uber or Ola in Goa

If you’ve ever landed in Goa and instinctively opened your Uber or Ola app only to find nothing, you’re not alone. Tourists have long voiced their frustration over the lack of national ride-hailing apps in one of India’s most popular destinations.

But while the common assumption is outdated policy, the real reasons are rooted in politics, economics, and local resistance.

IIM graduate Lokesh Ahuja recently took to LinkedIn to unpack the issue, calling it a case of “simple math”

At the heart of the issue lies Goa’s 24,000 taxi drivers, many of whom are the sole breadwinners for their families. When you factor in indirect dependents, like those earning commissions from hotels, shops, and cruises, the local taxi economy supports nearly 2 lakh people. Lokesh estimates that around 1.5 lakh of them are registered voters, a sizable chunk of Goa’s 12-lakh-strong electorate.

This gives taxi operators significant political leverage, making them a vote bank few politicians are willing to upset. As Ahuja bluntly puts it, “tourists don’t vote” and that's where the math begins to make sense.

Goa also has one of the highest vehicle ownership rates in India, with 882 vehicles per 1,000 people. This means locals typically don’t rely on taxis, reducing the regular demand that usually sustains ride-hailing services. The result: app-based cab demand in Goa is largely tourist-driven, weakening the economic incentive for large platforms.