Here's why you still can’t book an Uber or Ola in Goa

If you’ve ever landed in Goa and instinctively opened your Uber or Ola app only to find nothing, you’re not alone. Tourists have long voiced their frustration over the lack of national ride-hailing apps in one of India’s most popular destinations.
But while the common assumption is outdated policy, the real reasons are rooted in politics, economics, and local resistance.
At the heart of the issue lies Goa’s 24,000 taxi drivers, many of whom are the sole breadwinners for their families. When you factor in indirect dependents, like those earning commissions from hotels, shops, and cruises, the local taxi economy supports nearly 2 lakh people. Lokesh estimates that around 1.5 lakh of them are registered voters, a sizable chunk of Goa’s 12-lakh-strong electorate.
This gives taxi operators significant political leverage, making them a vote bank few politicians are willing to upset. As Ahuja bluntly puts it, “tourists don’t vote” and that's where the math begins to make sense.
Goa also has one of the highest vehicle ownership rates in India, with 882 vehicles per 1,000 people. This means locals typically don’t rely on taxis, reducing the regular demand that usually sustains ride-hailing services. The result: app-based cab demand in Goa is largely tourist-driven, weakening the economic incentive for large platforms.
Locals are unwilling to give in to these platforms which charge high platform commissions
He also acknowledges that political math isn’t the only reason. Licensing delays, regulatory hurdles, and strong protests by local taxi unions have also played a role in stalling Uber and Ola’s entry into the state.
Lokesh also highlighted two core concerns voiced by local drivers:
High platform commissions, which cut into their already thin earnings.
Fear of outsiders entering the market and eating into their share.
To address these concerns, the IIM graduate pointed to alternative models like Rapido’s flat-subscription system, which allows drivers to keep the entire fare rather than lose a cut to the platform. He argued that a well-regulated, localised aggregator model could expand the overall market by making taxis more accessible, reliable, and tourist-friendly.
On June 20, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed that the state’s draft aggregator guidelines will not permit national ride-hailing apps like Ola and Uber. This announcement came amid renewed protests and lobbying from local taxi operators.
Goa currently allows only two local aggregator apps, namely Goa Milesand Goa Taxi.
Both offer app-based cab services tailored to the state’s needs but lack the scale, transparency, and user-friendliness that tourists have come to expect from national players.