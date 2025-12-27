Salman Khan rings in milestone 60th birthday with star-studded farmhouse bash

Star-studded guest list

Though the core event was a private event for family and close friends, the guest list was a ‘who’s who’ list as far as the Indian elite are concerned. The presence of ex-Indian Cricket Captain MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva is a big boost to the sporting side of celebrity chic. From the movie fraternity are Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and Sangeeta Bijlani.

The entire Khan family was present to celebrate this occasion. Salman’s family, consisting of his parents, Salma and Salim Khan, was leading the celebrations. In a heart-warming video that was leaked from inside the hall, Salman is seen encouraging his father, Salim Khan, to start cutting the cake amidst "Happy Birthday" shouts. Tributes and Future Projects One of the most poignant tributes has been posted by Salman’s bodyguard, Shera, who has been with him for many years. Taking to social media, he posted a message that read, "Because of you, I have received an identity that I am very proud of."

Apart from the launch, there was considerable professional reason to rejoice on the day. Fans are awaiting the next update on the upcoming production by Salman, Battle of Galwan. The film is to be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, along with actress Chitrangada Singh.