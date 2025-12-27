Tyler Perry sued for sexual assault

Tyler Perry was sued for sexual assault by an actor who appeared in Boo! A Madea Halloween, marking the second lawsuit in recent months accusing the filmmaker and studio mogul of leveraging his power in Hollywood to make sexual advances.

Mario Rodriguez filed the lawsuit Thursday in California, alleging Tyler subjected him to repeated unwanted sexual advances over several years, including sexual battery and assault at Tyler’s Los Angeles home. Mario is seeking at least $77 million in damages and also has sued Lionsgate, which distributed the 2016 film, accusing the studio of turning a blind eye to Tyler’s alleged misconduct.

Lionsgate did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. In a statement, Tyler's lawyer denied the allegations.

According to the complaint, Mario was approached in 2014 by a trainer at an Equinox gym in Los Angeles who said Tyler wanted his phone number to discuss an acting role. Tyler later encouraged Mario to audition for Boo! A Madea Halloween, telling him, “I’m not a bad person to know and have in your corner,” the lawsuit claims.