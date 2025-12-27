Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in and around Mumbai

Boardwalk’s appeal sits almost entirely in its location. The restaurant sits by the sea, and New Year’s Eve here plays out as a long dinner with music rather than a packed party. The bar menu has been refreshed for the night, the food stays coastal and Kalakar handles the soundtrack.

This suits groups who want to talk, eat well, and mark midnight without being herded into a countdown pit. The event runs until 1am, which works well if you’re staying in Alibaug or heading back early the next day.

For a themed night with scale (and a backup plan)

Radisson Resort & Spa, Lonavala

Radisson Lonavala runs two New Year’s Eve formats at the same property, which makes it easier to match the night to the group.

The main event, Bollywood Bling, takes place at the Raj Sabha Lawn from 7pm. It includes a themed dinner with live food stations, a premium bar, DJ-led dancing, a digital countdown, balloon airlift, lucky draws, and a resolutions moment at midnight. Resort packages cover accommodation, meals, high tea, live entertainment, kids’ activities and a bonfire. Guests are encouraged to dress as a Bollywood character. This option suits families, large groups, and anyone who wants everything planned in advance.

Upstairs, Skylix Rooftop Lounge & Dining hosts a Great Gatsby–themed evening. The focus here shifts to a seated dinner, barbecue station, cocktails, and a live performance by Moon Light Frequency. The rooftop setting keeps the numbers tighter and the pace more measured. Tickets start at ₹7,500, and capacity is limited.

For hotel-led certainty

The St. Regis Mumbai

St. Regis doesn’t push one single New Year’s Eve party. Instead, it spreads the night across its restaurants and bars.

Koishii and By The Mekong suit guests who want structured dinners with premium beverage pairings. Seven Kitchens and Sette Mara handle larger groups with extended buffets and DJ programming. Koi Bar keeps the focus on drinks and dancing.

The advantage here is reliability. Timings are clear, service is consistent, and you can move between dinner and after-party without leaving the building. This works well for mixed groups who don’t all want the same pace.

For leaving the whole thing behind

The Lake Story, Uksan (near Kamshet)

If none of the above sound appealing, this dam-side campsite near Kamshet offers a different way to spend the night. Capacity is capped at around 30 guests. Accommodation comes via tents with proper mattresses and bedding. Meals are included—high tea, dinner, and breakfast—prepared by local cooks.

The evening revolves around outdoor time: nature walks, village trails, stargazing, board games, and a bonfire. Pets are welcome. Check-in starts at 3pm, checkout is by noon the next day. This suits couples, families, and anyone who wants the calendar to turn without a countdown screen.

How to decide

Start with distance. Staying in Mumbai means less planning but more people. Alibaug and Lonavala trade travel time for space. Kamshet trades everything else for air and sleep.

Then decide what carries the night. Music, food, theme, or location. Pick one, book early, and stop scrolling. December 31 rewards commitment more than choice.