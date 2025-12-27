Wamiqa Gabbi has a blast at Sunidhi Chauhan’s concert

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi marked her presence at Sunidhi Chauhan’s Mumbai concert. During her first-ever concert, she was accompanied by her father and friends.

Some artists are meant to be experienced: Wamiqa Gabbi on Sunidhi Chauhan

Sharing a string of videos and photos of herself enjoying a great time during the night to remember, Wamiqa wrote on her Instagram handle, "Last night was one of those nights that stays with you. My first ever concert. Some of my friends’ first. And for my father too. We walked in excited and walked out completely overwhelmed. My friends were thanking me as if I’d done something special when all I did was bring them to @sunidhichauhan5 . That’s the power she holds. (sic)."

Wamiqa was in awe of Sunidhi's powerful presence on the stage, full of energy and emotion. She added, "What she does on stage right now, I don’t think anyone else in India is doing. It’s not just a concert, it’s energy, emotion, surrender. Watching her sing a song that’s been part of my own film journey made the night even more unreal."