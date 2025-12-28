Fans concerned after Nicola Peltz reveals drastic weight loss in Christmas photos

The couple was seen in matching Christmas night suits as they clicked pictures with Nicola's parents. The ongoing family feud of the Beckhams made the post quite telling, as Brooklyn, 26 was seen all smiles with Nicola's parents while being estranged from his own.

While many fans suggested that Brooklyn to solve the family issues in the comments section of the post, many showed concern about Nicola's appearance, who seemed to have undergone a drastic weight loss.

"Is she sick? She used to have a little more meat on her bones and looked A LOT better.. yikes", one user commented. "Too skinny! She looks sick!", another comment read. Another user wrote with concern, "I mean this in the nicest way but is Nicola okay? She’s always been skinny and that’s absolutely fine but it looks like she has lost a of weight and seems quite frail". One more commenter said, "Hope she’s not sick, she seems a little bit skinnier than before".

Several comments under the post criticised Brooklyn and Nicola for cutting off their family. "Why don’t you show love to the Beckham family?!", one user wrote. Another person said, "The only women who will ever love you unconditionally is your mother".

Brooklyn Beckham has been consistently missing from major family events including David Beckham's 50th birthday bash. Following the absence, it was reported that Brooklyn Beckham did not want to reconcile with his family. As per a source close to the family, "He’s really focused on living a peaceful, drama-free life with Nicola. They’ve built their own world together and are very content in it. They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense".