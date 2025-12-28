Is Nora Fatehi dating a footballer? Here's the truth

Nora Fatehi is reportedly dating a footballer. A few entertainment media outlets have been reporting that the actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is dating a professional footballer, whose name has not been disclosed. After the Africa Cup of Nations, Nora Fatehi's trip to Morocco sparked rumours that she was seen going to the match and spending time off, camera.

There is no photo or official confirmation, but the timing of the visit and the repeated claims of sightings have led to the dating narrative.

Is Nora Fatehi dating a footballer?

The gossip got fuel from her attendance at the AFCON 2025 matches, a statement so unexpected that it resulted in questions being raised. Insiders from the industry say that Nora Fatehi works across India, the Middle East, and Africa, and thus, such a trip is reasonable for her professionally.