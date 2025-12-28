Is Nora Fatehi dating a footballer? Here's the truth

Nora Fatehi is reportedly dating a footballer. A few entertainment media outlets have been reporting that the actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is dating a professional footballer, whose name has not been disclosed. After the Africa Cup of Nations, Nora Fatehi's trip to Morocco sparked rumours that she was seen going to the match and spending time off, camera.
There is no photo or official confirmation, but the timing of the visit and the repeated claims of sightings have led to the dating narrative.
The gossip got fuel from her attendance at the AFCON 2025 matches, a statement so unexpected that it resulted in questions being raised. Insiders from the industry say that Nora Fatehi works across India, the Middle East, and Africa, and thus, such a trip is reasonable for her professionally.
After being spotted together in Morocco and Dubai, Nora Fatehi's connection with a famous footballer came into the foray but no word from either Nora Fatehi or representatives have been released regarding this supposed relationship with a footballer.
Nora Fatehi has had significant media attention surrounding her private life in the past and has spoken publicly regarding her lack of any romantic connection to any public figure. Nora Fatehi had previously stated in interviews that her reason for not pursuing a relationship was that she had decided to focus on furthering her professional career. Therefore, we can place context on Nora Fatehi's silence surrounding the footballer's rumours.