Salman Khan's 60th birthday bash: Here's the food that was served to the guests
Bollywood's favourite Salman Khan just turned 60 in style! The superstar celebrated his milestone birth on December 27, 2025, at his Panvel farmhouse.
The birthday party had everything: good food, fun, fancy guests and most and Salman Khan did a great job as host.
Salman Khan served a delectable meal for his 60th birthday celebration
Salman Khan turned 60 with close friends and family around and he had an amazing spread to treat them to. As per sources, the food menu has everything fro koti and dahi kebabs to aloo tikki and broccolli kebabs for vegetarian people.
Moreover, there were other vegetarian and non-vegetarian options which included varieties of daal, paneer and rice and breads.
And of course, how can we forget dessert? Salman Khan had taken care of everything and had a delicious dessert menu which included winter classics like gajar halwa, rabri, gulab jamuns and more popular items like ice cream and malai. The source also revealed that a Parisian dessert brand had also put up a counter which offered assorted macarons, French pastries, French toast and tiramisu, among other things.
The star actor had also made preparations for the guests who wanted to stay back after the party. He made arrangements for individual vanity vans for the friends who left early in the morning the next day.
Before the main party, Salman Khan had arranged for a sundowner event for his close family and friends.
Salman's birthday bash boasted of a stellar guest list with popular faces such as MS Dhoni, Mika Singh, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Manish Malhotra, Sangeeta Bijlani, Karisma Kapoor, all attending the celebration.
