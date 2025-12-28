Alia Bhatt's Alpha release reportedly postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's ‘Battle of Galwan’

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Alpha and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan were both set to hit the theatres in April, 2026. However, YRF has announced its decision to postpone the release of Alpha to avoid competition between the two films.
Alpha will not be releasing on April 17, 2026 and Battle of Galwan will go ahead with its same scheduled release, on April 17.
There will be no box office clash in April, 2026 between Alia Bhatt's Alpha and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan. Yashraj Films, producer of the Alia Bhatt starrer film announced that they will postpone the release of the film. The new date of release is yet to be announced.
Indian film critic Taran Adarsh took to his X account on Saturday to share the latest development. He wrote, "#BreakingNews… ‘Alpha’ avoids clash with ‘Battle of Galwan’ – YRF todecide on new date…#AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving #Alpha from its previously announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with #BattleOfGalwan".
The film critic further clarified that the new release date will be announced by YRF after careful analysis about the possible date.
Alpha had previously suffered a delay in release, marking this a second hiccup. The film was originally supposed to release on Christmas this year. However, post-production work postponed the date to April 17, 2026. Now, even that date is set to change.
The Shiv Rawail directed film will also star actors like Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Sharvari and Bobby Deol.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels