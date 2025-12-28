Alia Bhatt's Alpha release reportedly postponed to avoid clash with Salman Khan's ‘Battle of Galwan’

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Alpha and Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan were both set to hit the theatres in April, 2026. However, YRF has announced its decision to postpone the release of Alpha to avoid competition between the two films.

Alpha will not be releasing on April 17, 2026 and Battle of Galwan will go ahead with its same scheduled release, on April 17.

No box office battle between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan as YRF postpones Alpha

