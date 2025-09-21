Did Salman Khan suffer injuries during Ladakh shoot for Battle of Galwan?

Salman Khan stars as an Indian Army officer in this war drama, thereby marking his first full-fledged role in uniform. The film aims to depict the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers involved in this confrontation.

The Galwan Valley was a major flashpoint in the western sector of Ladakh during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the valley held strategic importance for both India and China. Tensions had been mounting in the months before the conflict, as China aimed to extend its control over the contested region, leading to the Battle of Galwan.

Salman, who is seen sporting a moustache and had to shoot many scenes with bloodied face, had to work hard for the project. He had to quit alcohol and lose weight as well.

“He won’t arrive at 9.30 am for the morning shift. But if he says he will be there for the afternoon shift at 2 pm, he will be there. In fact, Salman has been reporting on time for The Battle Of Galwan. He was also asked to quit alcohol and shed weight, and he is doing both," a source reported to media.

"We have never seen Salman so dedicated to a part in a long time. The last time he worked so hard to get into character was for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan. In that, he had to get out of shape. In The Battle of Galwan he has to get into shape, and he is nearly there."

The release date for the movie has not been announced yet.