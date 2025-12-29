Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she is struggling with body image issue

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken candidly about her personal struggles with body image.

Ira Khan opens up about body image issues

Sharing her thoughts openly, she admitted that confronting these feelings feels “a little scary.” In her recent post on Instagram, Ira shared that she has been going back and forth between feeling unfit, overweight and obese since 2020. She admitted that there is still a lot she is trying to understand about herself and her body, but she has noticed a small, positive shift that encouraged her to start speaking about it publicly.

The star-kid wrote in the caption of her post, “Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming over-weight and being obese since 2020. There’s lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary.”

“But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it. Let’s see how this goes. #mentalhealth #fat #bodyimage #fit #bodypositivity.”